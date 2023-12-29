The Iowa State Cyclones are strong favorites (-8.5) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will oppose the Memphis Tigers. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -350 +260 FanDuel Iowa State (-8.5) 57.5 -315 +250

Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this year.

The Tigers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

