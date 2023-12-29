Iowa State vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Liberty Bowl
The Iowa State Cyclones are strong favorites (-8.5) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will oppose the Memphis Tigers. The game kicks off at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-8.5)
|57.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-8.5)
|57.5
|-315
|+250
Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Iowa State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this year.
- The Tigers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
