The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) host the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after winning four straight home games. The Pioneers are favored by only 1.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: Baxter Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Denver -1.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Betting Records & Stats

Denver's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points four times.

The average point total in Denver's outings this year is 160.0, 2.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pioneers have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Denver (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 12.5% less often than Omaha (5-3-0) this season.

Denver vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Denver 4 50% 83.5 155.7 76.5 146 150.8 Omaha 2 25% 72.2 155.7 69.5 146 142.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Denver Insights & Trends

Denver put together a 5-11-0 ATS record in conference play last year.

The Pioneers record 83.5 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.5 the Mavericks give up.

Denver is 4-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Denver vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Denver 4-4-0 1-1 5-3-0 Omaha 5-3-0 4-2 4-4-0

Denver vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits

Denver Omaha 5-0 Home Record 5-0 2-4 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 93.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.2 75.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.2 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 4-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.