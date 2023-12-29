Denver vs. Omaha December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) face a fellow Summit League squad, the Omaha Mavericks (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.
Denver vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Denver vs. Omaha Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|Denver AVG
|Denver Rank
|240th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|82.4
|44th
|128th
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|315th
|300th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|38.9
|87th
|301st
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|118th
|222nd
|7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|131st
|336th
|10.5
|Assists
|13.6
|181st
|121st
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9
|15th
