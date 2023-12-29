The Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) face a fellow Summit League squad, the Omaha Mavericks (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

  • Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

  • Frankie Fidler: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Davis: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marquel Sutton: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tony Osburn: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Grant Stubblefield: 6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Denver vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank
240th 72.5 Points Scored 82.4 44th
128th 68.9 Points Allowed 77.7 315th
300th 33.5 Rebounds 38.9 87th
301st 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 118th
222nd 7 3pt Made 8.1 131st
336th 10.5 Assists 13.6 181st
121st 11.2 Turnovers 9 15th

