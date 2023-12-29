Friday's contest between the Denver Pioneers (3-8) and the Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at Magness Arena has a projected final score of 74-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Denver squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 29.

In their last time out, the Pioneers lost 63-56 to Saint Mary's (CA) on Thursday.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Magness Arena in Denver, Colorado

Denver vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 74, Omaha 67

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

When the Pioneers beat the North Alabama Lions, who are ranked No. 281 in our computer rankings, on November 10 by a score of 67-51, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

Denver has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

The Pioneers have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Denver 2023-24 Best Wins

67-51 on the road over North Alabama (No. 281) on November 10

74-52 at home over Stetson (No. 288) on December 9

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 13.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (20-for-75)

13.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (20-for-75) Jojo Jones: 11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (12-for-54)

11.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (12-for-54) Emily Counsel: 11.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71)

11.5 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 38 3PT% (27-for-71) Makayla Minett: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 58.5 FG% Angelina Robles: 6.4 PTS, 42 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (scoring 61.2 points per game to rank 259th in college basketball while giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 180th in college basketball) and have a -28 scoring differential overall.

The Pioneers are posting 64.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 56.8 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been worse in home games this season, ceding 64 points per game, compared to 63.4 on the road.

