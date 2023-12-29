Denver vs. Omaha: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will welcome in the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Denver vs. Omaha matchup.
Denver vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network
Denver vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Denver Moneyline
|Omaha Moneyline
Denver vs. Omaha Betting Trends
- Denver is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Pioneers games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.
- Omaha has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Mavericks' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.
