How to Watch Denver vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Denver vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: Summit League Network
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 269th.
- The Pioneers put up 14 more points per game (83.5) than the Mavericks give up (69.5).
- Denver is 7-5 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Denver Home & Away Comparison
- Denver is putting up 93.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 75.7 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Pioneers are surrendering 10.5 fewer points per game (70) than in road games (80.5).
- In home games, Denver is making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than it is away from home (7.5). It has an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ BYU
|L 90-74
|Marriott Center
|12/18/2023
|Adams State
|W 89-83
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|Northern New Mexico
|W 90-57
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/29/2023
|@ Omaha
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/31/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Idaho State
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.