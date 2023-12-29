The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Denver Stats Insights

  • The Pioneers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Pioneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 269th.
  • The Pioneers put up 14 more points per game (83.5) than the Mavericks give up (69.5).
  • Denver is 7-5 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Denver Home & Away Comparison

  • Denver is putting up 93.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 75.7 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Pioneers are surrendering 10.5 fewer points per game (70) than in road games (80.5).
  • In home games, Denver is making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than it is away from home (7.5). It has an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ BYU L 90-74 Marriott Center
12/18/2023 Adams State W 89-83 Hamilton Gymnasium
12/20/2023 Northern New Mexico W 90-57 Hamilton Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 Oral Roberts - Hamilton Gymnasium
1/3/2024 Idaho State - Hamilton Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.