Friday's game that pits the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) versus the Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) at Baxter Arena has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Denver, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: Baxter Arena

Denver vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 77, Omaha 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-4.5)

Denver (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.9

Omaha is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Denver's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Mavericks have gone over the point total in four games, while Pioneers games have gone over five times. Omaha is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall over its last 10 games, while Denver has gone 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers are outscoring opponents by seven points per game, with a +90 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (33rd in college basketball) and give up 76.5 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

The 39.4 rebounds per game Denver accumulates rank 71st in college basketball, 2.1 more than the 37.3 its opponents pull down.

Denver makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (112th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 32.8% from deep.

Denver wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 8.9 (10th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.1.

