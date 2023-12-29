The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Buffaloes make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • In games Colorado shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Huskies are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 96th.
  • The Buffaloes record 11.7 more points per game (86.2) than the Huskies allow (74.5).
  • When Colorado scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-1.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Colorado made 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Miami (FL) W 90-63 Barclays Center
12/15/2023 Northern Colorado W 90-68 CU Events Center
12/21/2023 Utah Tech W 98-71 CU Events Center
12/29/2023 Washington - CU Events Center
12/31/2023 Washington State - CU Events Center
1/4/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center

