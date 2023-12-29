How to Watch Colorado vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Colorado vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- In games Colorado shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Huskies are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 96th.
- The Buffaloes record 11.7 more points per game (86.2) than the Huskies allow (74.5).
- When Colorado scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-1.
Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.
- At home, Colorado made 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 90-63
|Barclays Center
|12/15/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 90-68
|CU Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 98-71
|CU Events Center
|12/29/2023
|Washington
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/31/2023
|Washington State
|-
|CU Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
