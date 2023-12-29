Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

  • KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

  • Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Colorado vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank
25th 85.0 Points Scored 82.2 48th
127th 68.8 Points Allowed 72.7 225th
115th 38.2 Rebounds 39.6 67th
176th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 148th
209th 7.2 3pt Made 7.0 222nd
9th 19.3 Assists 16.4 44th
276th 13.1 Turnovers 12.7 249th

