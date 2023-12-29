Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Washington Players to Watch

Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

Colorado vs. Washington Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Washington AVG Washington Rank 25th 85.0 Points Scored 82.2 48th 127th 68.8 Points Allowed 72.7 225th 115th 38.2 Rebounds 39.6 67th 176th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 9.6 148th 209th 7.2 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 9th 19.3 Assists 16.4 44th 276th 13.1 Turnovers 12.7 249th

