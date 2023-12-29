The bookmakers think the Gator Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats will be a relatively close one, with the Tigers favored by 5.5 points. TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida will host the matchup on December 29, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 46.5 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.

Clemson vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Clemson vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Clemson has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread five times this season (5-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Kentucky has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Clemson & Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Kentucky To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.