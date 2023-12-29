The Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3), losers of six road games in a row, visit the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) at Enterprise Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-165) Blues (+140) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

The Avalanche have put together a 20-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado has a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 19 of 35 games this season.

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 128 (2nd) Goals 101 (24th) 108 (16th) Goals Allowed 111 (20th) 32 (3rd) Power Play Goals 11 (31st) 20 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (11th)

Colorado has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.

Six of Colorado's past 10 games hit the over.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche offense's 128 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Avalanche are ranked 16th in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 108 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +20.

