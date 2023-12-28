The SMU Mustangs are double-digit favorites (-11) in this season's Fenway Bowl, where they will face the Boston College Eagles. The game kicks off at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The over/under in this outing is 51 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Fenway Park

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-11) 51 -450 +325
FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

  • SMU has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
  • Boston College has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

SMU
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

