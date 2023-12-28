The SMU Mustangs are double-digit favorites (-11) in this season's Fenway Bowl, where they will face the Boston College Eagles. The game kicks off at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The over/under in this outing is 51 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-11) 51 -450 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-10.5) 50.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends

SMU has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

Boston College has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.

SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

