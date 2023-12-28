SMU vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Fenway Bowl
The SMU Mustangs are double-digit favorites (-11) in this season's Fenway Bowl, where they will face the Boston College Eagles. The game kicks off at 11:00 AM ET on December 28, 2023, airing on ESPN from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The over/under in this outing is 51 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
SMU vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-11)
|51
|-450
|+325
|FanDuel
|SMU (-10.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
SMU vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- SMU has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 11-point favorites.
- Boston College has covered four times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point underdogs.
SMU & Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
