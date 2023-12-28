Bookmakers have listed player props for Nikola Jokic, Desmond Bane and others when the Denver Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -135) 9.5 (Over: +108) 0.5 (Over: -175)

Jokic's 26.4 points per game average is 1.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Thursday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 17.5. That's 1.0 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 7.5.

He has hit 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -159)

Bane's 25.2 points per game are 0.3 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Thursday.

Bane averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

Bane's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Thursday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: +120)

The 21.3 points Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored per game this season is 2.8 more than his prop total set for Thursday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 5.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (6.5).

Jackson's 1.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

