Jamal Murray plus his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Murray, in his most recent appearance, had 28 points and two steals in a 120-114 win over the Warriors.

Now let's break down Murray's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 19.8 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.8 Assists 6.5 5.7 4.5 PRA -- 29.5 31.9 PR -- 23.8 27.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Murray has taken 15.6 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 9.8% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 103.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.4 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 45.4 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 27th in the NBA, allowing 14.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jamal Murray vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 34 22 1 5 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.