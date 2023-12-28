For their matchup with the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM , the Cleveland Browns (10-5) have 15 players on the injury report.

In their most recent outing, the Browns took down the Houston Texans 36-22.

Their last time out, the Jets took down the Washington Commanders 30-28.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Corey Bojorquez P Quad Doubtful Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Anthony Walker LB Knee Out Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Did Not Participate In Practice Martin Emerson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Questionable Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Trevor Siemian QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ashtyn Davis S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Quadricep Questionable Justin Hardee CB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Illness Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion Out Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Browns Season Insights

The Browns have the 13th-ranked offense this season (335.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective defensively, ranking best with only 260.3 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are averaging 23 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 12th on the other side of the ball with 20.7 points allowed per game.

The Browns sport the 20th-ranked offense this season in terms of passing yards (216.8 passing yards per game), and they've been better on defense, ranking best with just 160.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland ranks 11th in run offense (119.1 rushing yards per game) and 10th in run defense (100.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 25 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 32 turnovers committed (32nd in NFL), the Browns' -7 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

On the offensive side of the ball, the Jets are bottom-five, accumulating just 263.5 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, they are dominating on the other side of the ball, surrendering 294.8 total yards per contest (third-best).

The Jets' offense has been bottom-five this season, generating 15.4 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 14th with 21 points surrendered per contest.

The Jets rank second-worst in passing yards per game on offense (173.1), but at least they've been dominating on defense, ranking second-best in passing yards allowed per game (168.6).

New York ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (90.3), but it has been better defensively, ranking 24th in the NFL with 126.2 rushing yards conceded per contest.

The Jets have forced 22 turnovers this season and have turned it over 30 times, leading to a -8 turnover margin that is fourth-worst in the NFL.

Browns vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)

Browns (-7.5) Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)

Browns (-350), Jets (+260) Total: 34.5 points

