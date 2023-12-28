In this year's Alamo Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3) over the Oklahoma Sooners. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Oklahoma Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-3) 62.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-2.5) 62.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

  • Arizona has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Oklahoma has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds

Arizona
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Oklahoma
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.