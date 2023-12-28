Arizona vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Alamo Bowl
In this year's Alamo Bowl, the Arizona Wildcats are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3) over the Oklahoma Sooners. the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas will host the matchup on December 28, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 62.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-3)
|62.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-2.5)
|62.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Texas vs Washington
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Texas State vs Rice
- SMU vs Boston College
- Louisville vs USC
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Memphis vs Iowa State
Arizona vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered nine times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Oklahoma has won eight games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
- The Sooners have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Arizona & Oklahoma 2023 Futures Odds
|Arizona
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.