West Virginia vs. North Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Duke's Mayo Bowl
The North Carolina Tar Heels are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6), in this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, where they will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|West Virginia Moneyline
|North Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|West Virginia (-6)
|56.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|West Virginia (-5.5)
|56.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- SMU vs Boston College
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- Texas vs Washington
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Texas State vs Rice
- NC State vs Kansas State
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- Kansas vs UNLV
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Louisville vs USC
West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- North Carolina has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.
- The Tar Heels have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|North Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.