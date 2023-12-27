The North Carolina Tar Heels are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6), in this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl, where they will face the West Virginia Mountaineers. Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. North Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-6) 56.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-5.5) 56.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

West Virginia has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 6 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

North Carolina has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this year.

The Tar Heels have been an underdog by 6 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

West Virginia & North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

