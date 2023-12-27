In this year's Military Bowl, the Virginia Tech Hokies are significant favorites (-7.5) over the Tulane Green Wave. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland will act as host on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.