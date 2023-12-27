In this year's Military Bowl, the Virginia Tech Hokies are significant favorites (-7.5) over the Tulane Green Wave. Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland will act as host on December 27, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Tulane Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-7.5) 46.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
  • The Hokies have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Tulane has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Tulane
To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

