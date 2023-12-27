The Oklahoma State Cowboys are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3), in this year's Texas Bowl, where they will meet the Texas A&M Aggies. NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host the matchup on December 27, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: NRG Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-3) 53.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas A&M (-2.5) 53.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.
  • The Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites this season.
  • Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Cowboys have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

Texas A&M & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

