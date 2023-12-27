Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 27?
When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Ross Colton score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in eight of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in two games (one shot).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Colton's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:47
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|11:28
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
