For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mikko Rantanen a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 14 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 13 assists.

Rantanen averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:17 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.