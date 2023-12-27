The Louisville Cardinals are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will oppose the USC Trojans. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. USC matchup.

Louisville vs. USC Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Rancho San Diego, California

Rancho San Diego, California Venue: Petco Park

Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends

Louisville is 6-6-1 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

USC has covered three times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

The Trojans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

