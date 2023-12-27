Louisville vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Holiday Bowl
The Louisville Cardinals are solid favorites (-7.5) in this year's Holiday Bowl, where they will oppose the USC Trojans. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX from Petco Park in Rancho San Diego, California. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. USC matchup.
Louisville vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Rancho San Diego, California
- Venue: Petco Park
Louisville vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-7.5)
|57.5
|-295
|+235
Louisville vs. USC Betting Trends
- Louisville is 6-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
- USC has covered three times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Trojans have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
