Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 27?
Should you bet on Joel Kiviranta to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kiviranta stats and insights
- Kiviranta has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in two games (one shot).
- Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.
- Kiviranta averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kiviranta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:59
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.