The Colorado Avalanche, Devon Toews among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Thinking about a bet on Toews? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 24:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In four of 34 games this season, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 16 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In 13 of 34 games this year, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Toews goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Toews Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 6 18 Points 3 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

