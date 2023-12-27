Wednesday's NHL action includes the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-2) visiting the Arizona Coyotes (17-14-2) at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes are underdogs (+135 on the moneyline) against the Avalanche (-160) ahead of the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Avalanche Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -160 +135 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Avalanche have been victorious in 20 of their 31 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

The Coyotes have secured an upset victory in seven, or 33.3%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado is 14-7 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Arizona is 3-7 when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.4 3.8 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.8 3.1 11 33.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 5-4-1 6.1 2.7 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.7 2.5 6 17.6% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

