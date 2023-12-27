Two teams on major streaks will collide when the Arizona Coyotes (three consecutive wins on home ice) host the Colorado Avalanche (five straight defeats on the road) on Wednesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to watch as the Avalanche and the Coyotes meet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 4-1 COL 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 103 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (124 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 34 18 36 54 39 17 49.3% Mikko Rantanen 34 17 25 42 17 19 53.1% Cale Makar 29 8 31 39 19 28 - Valeri Nichushkin 32 16 17 33 15 12 50% Devon Toews 34 4 14 18 21 22 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 95 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With 101 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players