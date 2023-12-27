Will Andrew Cogliano Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 27?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Andrew Cogliano a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Cogliano stats and insights
- Cogliano has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Cogliano has no points on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Cogliano recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|9:59
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:18
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
