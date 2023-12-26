The Rice Owls are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's First Responder Bowl, where they will meet the Texas State Bobcats. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.

Texas State vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Rice Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-4.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends

Texas State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bobcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Rice has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Owls have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Rice To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.