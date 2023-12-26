Texas State vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | First Responder Bowl
The Rice Owls are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's First Responder Bowl, where they will meet the Texas State Bobcats. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 60.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas State vs. Rice matchup.
Texas State vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: University Park, Texas
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-4.5)
|60.5
|-182
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 18 Odds
- Ole Miss vs Penn State
- North Carolina vs West Virginia
- Iowa vs Tennessee
- Texas A&M vs Oklahoma State
- NC State vs Kansas State
- SMU vs Boston College
- Louisville vs USC
- Georgia vs Florida State
- Missouri vs Ohio State
- Oregon State vs Notre Dame
- Clemson vs Kentucky
- Wisconsin vs LSU
- Texas vs Washington
- Arizona vs Oklahoma
- Virginia Tech vs Tulane
- Bowling Green vs Minnesota
- Auburn vs Maryland
- Memphis vs Iowa State
- Liberty vs Oregon
- Alabama vs Michigan
- Kansas vs UNLV
Texas State vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Texas State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Rice has covered seven times in 11 games with a spread this season.
- The Owls have an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
Texas State & Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Rice
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.