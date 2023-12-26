Minnesota vs. Bowling Green: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Quick Lane Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Quick Lane Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green Falcons will be a relatively tight one, with the Golden Gophers favored by 4 points. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup in this article.
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-4)
|38.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-4.5)
|38.5
|-178
|+146
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends
- Minnesota has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.
- Bowling Green has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Falcons have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.
Minnesota & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds
|Bowling Green
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
