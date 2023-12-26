The oddsmakers think the Quick Lane Bowl between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Bowling Green Falcons will be a relatively tight one, with the Golden Gophers favored by 4 points. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will host the matchup on December 26, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 38.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Bowling Green matchup in this article.

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline BetMGM Minnesota (-4) 38.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Minnesota (-4.5) 38.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 18 Odds

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

Minnesota has put together a 3-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Bowling Green has covered seven times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs this season.

Minnesota & Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Bowling Green To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

