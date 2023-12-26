In this season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Kansas Jayhawks are double-digit favorites (-12.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona will act as host on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.

Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Week 18 Odds

Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Kansas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

UNLV is 9-3-0 ATS this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.