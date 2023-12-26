Kansas vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Guaranteed Rate Bowl
In this season's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Kansas Jayhawks are double-digit favorites (-12.5) over the UNLV Rebels. Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona will act as host on December 26, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. UNLV matchup.
Kansas vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-12.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-12.5)
|64.5
|-450
|+340
Kansas vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Kansas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- UNLV is 9-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
