The Denver Nuggets, with Reggie Jackson, take on the Golden State Warriors at 2:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 102-95 win over the Hornets (his last game) Jackson posted two points and four assists.

Let's break down Jackson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 12.8 11.3 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.8 Assists 3.5 4.5 4.3 PRA -- 19.5 17.4 PR -- 15 13.1 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.3



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Warriors

Jackson is responsible for attempting 12.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.8 per game.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 13.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.0 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 20th in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per contest.

Conceding 43.2 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.2 assists per game.

The Warriors give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 13th-ranked in the league.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 32 20 2 6 3 0 0

