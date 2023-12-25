Two streaking teams square off when the Denver Nuggets (21-10) host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The Warriors are 6.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their four-game win streak going against the Nuggets, who have won four straight.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC and ESPN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Warriors 111

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (+ 6.5)

Warriors (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.3)

Nuggets (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.0

The Warriors (13-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45.2% of the time, 0.4% less often than the Nuggets (14-17-0) this year.

Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 41.9% of the time this season (13 out of 31). That's less often than Golden State and its opponents have (17 out of 29).

The Nuggets have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (19-8) this season while the Warriors have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-9).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are posting 115 points per game this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on defense, ceding only 110 points per game (fourth-best).

Denver ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.7 boards per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 29.5 per game (second-best in NBA).

Denver is forcing 12.1 turnovers per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged just 11.3 turnovers per contest (best).

So far this year, the Nuggets are making 11.7 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (11th-ranked) from three-point land.

