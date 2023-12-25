On Monday, December 25, 2023, a pair of the NBA's top scorers -- Nikola Jokic (10th, 27.2 points per game) and Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.1) -- face off when the Denver Nuggets (16-9) host the Golden State Warriors (10-13) at 2:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ABC, ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.0 points, 8.0 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Reggie Jackson puts up 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry generates 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Warriors.

The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.

Dario Saric is averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Klay Thompson is putting up 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Warriors are receiving 5.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Nuggets Warriors 114.2 Points Avg. 115.6 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 115.3 48.9% Field Goal % 45.2% 37.0% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.