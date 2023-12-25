Nuggets vs. Warriors December 25 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, December 25, 2023, a pair of the NBA's top scorers -- Nikola Jokic (10th, 27.2 points per game) and Stephen Curry (seventh, 29.1) -- face off when the Denver Nuggets (16-9) host the Golden State Warriors (10-13) at 2:30 PM ET on ABC and ESPN.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 25
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic averages 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.0 points, 8.0 boards and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.
- Reggie Jackson puts up 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry generates 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game for the Warriors.
- The Warriors are receiving 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game from Chris Paul this season.
- Dario Saric is averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Klay Thompson is putting up 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- The Warriors are receiving 5.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kevon Looney this year.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Warriors
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|115.6
|110.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.3
|48.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
