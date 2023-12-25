Christian Braun and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Braun, in his most recent appearance, had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 102-95 win over the Hornets.

Let's look at Braun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Christian Braun Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.5 7.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 3.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA -- 14 11.7 PR -- 12.3 10.5



Christian Braun Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Braun has made 3.2 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Braun's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 115.8 points per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 13th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

Christian Braun vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 16 4 2 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.