The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in an AFC West showdown.

Chiefs and Raiders betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on Monday's matchup.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 10.5 40.5 -600 +425

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City has an average point total of 47.0 in their games this year, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 9-5 as moneyline favorites (winning 64.3% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

The average total for Las Vegas games this season has been 42.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have covered the spread seven times in 14 games with a set spread.

This season, the Raiders have won two out of the eight games in which they've been the underdog.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and lost that game.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 22.8 11 17.5 3 47.0 8 14 Raiders 18.9 24 20 8 42.1 6 14

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

In Kansas City's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

From an offensive standpoint, the Chiefs are averaging fewer points in divisional matchups this year (22.5 per game) compared to their average in all games (22.8). On defense, they are allowing fewer points per game (16.5) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (17.5).

The Chiefs have totaled 74 more points than their opponents this season (5.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 15 points (1.1 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

In the Raiders' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

In AFC West matchups, the Raiders are both scoring more points (28.5) than their overall average (18.9) and conceding more points (23) than overall (20).

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 74 points this season (5.3 points per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by just 15 points (1.1 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 48.9 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.0 26.0 ATS Record 8-6-0 4-3-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 1-6-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-5 4-3 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 40.3 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 21.6 25.7 ATS Record 7-6-1 5-2-1 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-2 1-4

