Aaron Gordon will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 2:30 PM ET, versus the Golden State Warriors.

Gordon, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Hornets), produced 14 points.

Now let's dig into Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.5 13.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.7 6.0 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.9 PRA -- 23.6 22.6 PR -- 20.2 19.7



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Warriors

Gordon has taken 10.6 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 10.2% and 10.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 99.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are 20th in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

Allowing 43.2 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.2 per contest, eighth in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 34 14 11 3 1 1 3

