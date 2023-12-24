Will Samaje Perine pay out his Week 16 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 219 yards on 45 carries (15.6 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Perine also has 41 receptions for 389 yards (27.8 per game).

Perine has had one game with a rushing TD.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0 Week 15 @Lions 6 37 0 1 11 0

