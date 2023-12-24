Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Colorado State

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

11-1 | 27-3 Odds to Win MWC: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 76-67 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

Opponent: Adams State

Adams State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: MW Network

2. New Mexico

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-5

11-1 | 25-5 Odds to Win MWC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 78-65 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: MW Network

3. Utah State

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

12-1 | 25-4 Odds to Win MWC: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 80-65 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2 TV Channel: MW Network

4. San Diego State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 20-9

10-2 | 20-9 Odds to Win MWC: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 74-60 vs Stanford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Nevada

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 23-8

12-1 | 23-8 Odds to Win MWC: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: W 72-64 vs Georgia Tech

Next Game

Opponent: Fresno Pacific

Fresno Pacific Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Boise State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-4 | 17-13 Odds to Win MWC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 66-61 vs Washington State

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Valley

Utah Valley Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

7. UNLV

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-14

5-5 | 14-14 Odds to Win MWC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 74-56 vs Hofstra

Next Game

Opponent: Carroll (MT)

Carroll (MT) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: MW Network

8. San Jose State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-19

7-6 | 11-19 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 136th

136th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 81-78 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: MW Network

9. Wyoming

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 9-20

7-5 | 9-20 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 172nd

172nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: L 78-67 vs UTEP

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 7-23

6-6 | 7-23 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: L 77-57 vs San Francisco

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Air Force

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-22

7-5 | 8-22 Odds to Win MWC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 360th

360th Last Game: L 83-79 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game