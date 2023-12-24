Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown when the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Marvin Mims score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Mims has 18 catches (on 28 targets) for 298 yards and one score, averaging 21.3 yards per game.

Mims has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Marvin Mims Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 3 73 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 2 47 0 Week 5 Jets 1 1 4 0 Week 7 Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 1 0 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Vikings 3 2 12 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 24 0 Week 13 @Texans 2 1 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 3 2 11 0 Week 15 @Lions 2 0 0 0

