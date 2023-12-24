With the Denver Broncos playing the New England Patriots in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), is Lil'Jordan Humphrey a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Lil'Jordan Humphrey score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Humphrey has put together 93 yards receiving (on 11 grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 14 times, and is putting up 10.3 yards per game.

Humphrey has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in nine games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 11 1 Week 2 Commanders 2 1 4 0 Week 4 @Bears 1 1 11 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 14 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Browns 1 1 13 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 12 0 Week 14 @Chargers 1 1 12 0 Week 15 @Lions 4 3 16 1

