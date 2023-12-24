Will Jerry Jeudy hit paydirt when the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots play in Week 16 on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jeudy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has 581 yards on 45 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 44.7 yards receiving per game.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0 Week 15 @Lions 7 3 74 0

Rep Jerry Jeudy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.