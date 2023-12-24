Jerry Jeudy will be up against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Denver Broncos play the New England Patriots in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:15 PM ET.

Jeudy has hauled in 45 passes for 581 total yards (44.7 per game) and one score so far this season.

Jeudy vs. the Patriots

Jeudy vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 223.4 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Patriots have conceded 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh in league play.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 39.5 (-118)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jeudy has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 53.8% of his games (seven of 13).

Jeudy has received 17.1% of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (70 targets).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (44th in NFL play), racking up 581 yards on 70 passes thrown his way.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of 13 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Jeudy (eight red zone targets) has been targeted 12.1% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 3 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

