With the Denver Broncos squaring off against the New England Patriots in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), is Javonte Williams a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams has had 182 carries for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Williams also has 34 catches this season for 173 yards (13.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Williams has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0 Week 13 @Texans 13 46 0 3 24 0 Week 14 @Chargers 17 66 1 3 25 0 Week 15 @Lions 12 27 0 2 -7 0

