Will Javonte Williams Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 16?
With the Denver Broncos squaring off against the New England Patriots in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), is Javonte Williams a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)
- Williams has had 182 carries for a team-leading 677 rushing yards (52.1 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Williams also has 34 catches this season for 173 yards (13.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Williams has had one game with a rushing TD.
- He has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.
Javonte Williams Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|13
|52
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|44
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|11
|42
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|10
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|15
|82
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|27
|85
|0
|3
|13
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|21
|79
|0
|4
|31
|1
|Week 11
|Vikings
|11
|37
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|18
|65
|0
|3
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|13
|46
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|17
|66
|1
|3
|25
|0
|Week 15
|@Lions
|12
|27
|0
|2
|-7
|0
