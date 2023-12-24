Greg Dulcich did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 16 matchup with the New England Patriots starts at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Dulcich's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Dulcich has been targeted four times and has three catches for 25 yards (8.3 per reception) and zero TDs.

Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is on the injury list for the Broncos.

Week 16 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Dulcich 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 25 5 0 8.3

Dulcich Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0

