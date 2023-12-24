Courtland Sutton vs. Jabrill Peppers: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:31 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
At Empower Field at Mile High in Week 16, the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton will be facing the New England Patriots pass defense and Jabrill Peppers. See below for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.
Broncos vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|131.0
|9.4
|17
|65
|8.45
Courtland Sutton vs. Jabrill Peppers Insights
Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense
- Courtland Sutton's team-high 770 yards as a receiver have come on 58 receptions (out of 85 targets) with 10 touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Denver is averaging the eighth-fewest yards in the NFL, at 187.1 (2,619 total passing yards).
- The Broncos' scoring average on offense ranks 16th in the league, at 21.7 points per game.
- Denver is not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 29.3 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Broncos are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 66 total red-zone pass attempts (51.2% red-zone pass rate).
Jabrill Peppers & the Patriots' Defense
- Jabrill Peppers has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 73 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, New England is 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,127) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (17).
- This season, the Patriots have given up 299 points, ranking 16th in the league with 21.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank eighth in the NFL with 4,316 total yards allowed (308.3 per contest).
- New England has allowed three players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Patriots have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Courtland Sutton vs. Jabrill Peppers Advanced Stats
|Courtland Sutton
|Jabrill Peppers
|Rec. Targets
|85
|34
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|58
|7
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|23
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|770
|73
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|55.0
|5.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|155
|5.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|16
|1.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|10
|2
|Interceptions
