With the Denver Broncos squaring off against the New England Patriots in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), is Courtland Sutton a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Courtland Sutton score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Sutton has 58 receptions on 85 targets, with a team-best 770 yards receiving (55 per game) and 10 TDs.

Sutton has 10 games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Courtland Sutton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 5 4 32 1 Week 2 Commanders 7 5 66 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 8 91 1 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 27 1 Week 5 Jets 3 1 13 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 6 4 46 1 Week 7 Packers 6 6 76 1 Week 8 Chiefs 3 2 29 1 Week 10 @Bills 11 8 53 1 Week 11 Vikings 5 4 66 1 Week 12 Browns 6 3 61 0 Week 13 @Texans 7 2 77 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 3 62 1 Week 15 @Lions 6 5 71 0

