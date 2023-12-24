The Denver Broncos (7-7) host the New England Patriots (3-11) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Before the Broncos play the Patriots, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Broncos vs. Patriots Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 7 35 -350 +275

Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The average total in Denver's outings this year is 44.6, 9.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have put together a record of 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been moneyline favorites six times this season. They've gone 3-3.

Denver has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score above 35 points.

New England's matchups this season have a 40.4-point average over/under, 5.4 more points than this game's total.

The Patriots have covered the spread three times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Patriots have won two of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.

New England is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +275 or more on the moneyline.

Broncos vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.7 16 25.1 30 44.6 10 14 Patriots 13.3 32 21.4 16 40.4 9 14

Broncos vs. Patriots Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in its past three contests.

Denver has gone over the total once in its past three games.

The Broncos have a -47-point scoring differential on the season (-3.4 per game). The Patriots also have been outscored by opponents this year (113 total points, 8.1 per game).

Patriots

New England has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In the Patriots' past three contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-47 total points, -3.4 per game), as do the Patriots (-113 total points, -8.1 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.6 42.0 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 22.4 26.4 ATS Record 5-8-1 3-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-0 2-4

Patriots Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.6 38.8 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.0 22.0 ATS Record 3-11-0 1-7-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-9-0 3-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-8 1-5 1-3

