A win by the Denver Broncos over the New England Patriots is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, December 24 at 8:15 PM ET (at Empower Field at Mile High). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch the Broncos in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Broncos have the 25th-ranked offense this season (299.8 yards per game), and they've been less effective on defense, ranking third-worst with 382.4 yards allowed per game. The Patriots have been struggling offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 285.3 total yards per game. They have been better on defense, giving up 308.3 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Patriots vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Broncos (-7) Over (34.5) Broncos 26, Patriots 15

Place your bets on the Broncos-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos Betting Info

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

Denver is 5-8-1 ATS this season.

Denver games have hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

The total for this game is 34.5, 10.1 points fewer than the average total in Broncos games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Patriots Betting Info

The Patriots have a 26.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New England has compiled a 3-11-0 record against the spread this year.

The Patriots have been an underdog by 7 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

New England games have gone over the point total five out of 14 times this year.

The average total points scored in Patriots games this year (34.5) is 5.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Patriots 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Denver 21.7 25.1 23.3 20.1 20.1 30.0 New England 13.3 21.4 13.3 21.4 13.3 21.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.