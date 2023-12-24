The Denver Broncos (7-7) will meet the New England Patriots (3-11) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 36.5 points has been set for the contest.

There will be a multitude of live betting opportunities this week when the Broncos face off with the Patriots. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to review the stats and trends that we outline below.

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Patriots vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Broncos have been winning after the first quarter in nine games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Denver's offense is averaging 5.2 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.1 points on average in the first quarter.

The Patriots have had the lead four times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging five points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Patriots have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Broncos have won the third quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Denver is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.8 points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up four times.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have won the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Denver's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in five games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Broncos vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Broncos have been winning eight times (5-3 in those games) and have been losing six times (2-4).

So far this year, the Patriots have led after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in eight games (0-8).

2nd Half

In 14 games this year, the Broncos have been outscored in the second half seven times (2-5 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half seven times (5-2).

Denver's offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 13.7 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Patriots have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in nine games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Rep the Broncos or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.