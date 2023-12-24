Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the New England Patriots. The Patriots are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.4 per game.

Trautman has collected 174 receiving yards (13.4 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 20 balls out of 31 targets so far this season.

Trautman vs. the Patriots

Trautman vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 223.4 yards per game this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Patriots' defense ranks seventh in the league by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Trautman Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Trautman has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Trautman has been targeted on 31 of his team's 410 passing attempts this season (7.6% target share).

He averages 5.6 yards per target this season (174 yards on 31 targets).

Trautman has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Trautman (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 16.7% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Lions 12/16/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

